As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Rose, Brave Asset Management Increased Holding; Hl Financial Services Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $100.38. About 317,022 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 103,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.50 million, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 28,737 shares to 28,566 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr F Etf (XLY) by 6,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,112 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq100etf (QTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tremblant Cap Group owns 991,045 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 388 shares. Bristol John W has invested 2.78% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Shelton Cap reported 297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 109,489 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 156,700 shares. 83,558 are owned by Wright Serv Incorporated. Jag Capital Management Llc invested in 201,253 shares. State Street holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 25.90M shares. Cooke Bieler Lp holds 763,109 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 60,685 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).