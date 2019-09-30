As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Market Value Rose, Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Stake; Freestone Capital Holdings Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Cut by $1.16 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 29,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 230,850 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24M, down from 259,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 3.68 million shares traded or 57.09% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 21/05/2018 – GSK GETS FDA OK OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA FOR USE IN CHILDREN; 27/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1500P FROM 1400P; RATING HOLD; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ACTIVELY INVESTING IN PHARMACEUTICAL, VACCINES BUSINESSES, INCLUDING BUILDING NEW MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN VEMGAL, KARNATAKA, NASHIK; 27/03/2018 – GSK: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Adjusted Earnings From 2018; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 46,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 700,920 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.32 million, down from 747,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 275,219 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.06B for 13.01 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 951 shares to 14,204 shares, valued at $35.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 58,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

