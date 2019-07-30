As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Market Valuation Rose, Brave Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $405,630; Congress Asset Management Company Boosted Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $742,632 as Stock Price Declined

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 11,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,282 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 62,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 6.11 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 572,993 shares traded or 25.48% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russ 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 248,022 shares to 3,440 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,418 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

