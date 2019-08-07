As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Price Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Increased Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased by $40.87 Million Its Position

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 68.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 19,655 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 11,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 490,480 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 189.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 246,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 376,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.76 million, up from 130,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB; 22/03/2018 – Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: 85% OF U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT REQUESTS PRODUCED DATA; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 113,900 shares to 265,180 shares, valued at $26.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,220 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.