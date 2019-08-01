As Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $305,100; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Trimmed Its Stake by $20.53 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 112,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.52 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 18,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $99.95. About 887,048 shares traded or 90.22% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 832,967 shares to 843,157 shares, valued at $87.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 710,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.62 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,629 shares. 6,149 were accumulated by Opus Gru Limited. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Virtu Financial Limited Com owns 2,777 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,725 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,919 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 17,875 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 269,385 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Voya Investment Management Ltd invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 55,776 shares.

