As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Shares Rose, Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Green Valley Investors Has Raised Its Holding by $36.07 Million

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,904 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.91 million, up from 939,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.57. About 212,171 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04 million, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $231.14. About 497,036 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 158,825 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 190,350 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 199,488 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 38,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.07% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,786 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 53,690 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 20,000 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Plc has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 113,736 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Oakbrook Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 10,166 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) by 108,100 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $159.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 75,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group I (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Partners, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,165 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc owns 6,522 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Choate holds 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 2,402 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Tru Co reported 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moller Financial Ser reported 2,000 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce reported 0.01% stake. Bridgeway Management stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 3,738 were accumulated by St Germain D J Co Incorporated. Georgia-based Montag And Caldwell Lc has invested 2.49% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3,694 shares. Energy Opportunities Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.86% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,455 shares. Bristol John W New York reported 2.67% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Neuberger Berman Lc has 0.52% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2.22 million shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.