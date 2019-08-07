As Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Valuation Rose, Legacy Private Trust Cut Holding; Symons Capital Management Boosted Celgene (CELG) Stake by $2.09 Million as Shares Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 3.91M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 4,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 8,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 336,103 shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,870 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 48,982 shares. Jet Investors LP reported 500,909 shares or 9.65% of all its holdings. Chemical Retail Bank invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd stated it has 135 shares. The New York-based Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp has invested 1.45% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 2.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 4,758 were accumulated by Granite Inv Ptnrs Llc. Allstate has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Orbimed Advsr Lc has 0.43% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Motco owns 2,128 shares. 270,000 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc. Dillon Associate holds 60,886 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 808 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 151,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc owns 223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation stated it has 3,382 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 849,863 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd invested 0.04% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). First Personal Financial Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 51 shares. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 2.12% or 87,847 shares. 4,650 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Lc. Ajo LP holds 0.8% or 1.09 million shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Peoples Financial Corp has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 7,736 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.1% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,315 activity.