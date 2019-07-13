As Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Valuation Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Holding; Stepan Co (SCL) Market Valuation Declined While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped by $1.87 Million Its Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 73,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.49M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $159.8. About 158,597 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 21,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,302 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30 million, up from 84,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 53,799 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

