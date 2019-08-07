As Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Stock Price Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut Its Stake; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Increased Jd Com (JD) Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 251,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48M, up from 891,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 10.77 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 110,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 912,391 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.54 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 336,103 shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $137,315 activity.

