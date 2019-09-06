As Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Share Value Rose, Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Position by $11.27 Million as Stock Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 102,298 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, down from 104,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 26,510 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company's stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 36,183 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,542 shares stake. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 89,288 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.38M shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 30,397 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 21,683 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 92,672 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Central Commercial Bank And holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 125 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 18,751 were reported by Bell Bank. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 899,227 shares. Cordasco Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 643 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.37% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 6,563 shares. Df Dent And reported 2.43M shares stake.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 6,686 shares to 396,264 shares, valued at $53.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 445,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 11,019 shares to 77,402 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).