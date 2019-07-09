As Regis Minn (RGS) Share Price Rose, Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Position; Citigroup Has Boosted Stake in Yandex N V (Put) (YNDX) by $1.34 Million as Market Value Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Regis Corp Minn (RGS) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,985 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 57,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Regis Corp Minn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 245,660 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 15.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Yandex N V (Put) (YNDX) by 174.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Yandex N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.45. About 1.17 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Call) (NYSE:LUV) by 195,200 shares to 332,300 shares, valued at $17.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 293,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31,506 shares to 24,141 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,197 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 22,929 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.41% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 23,063 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 13,434 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 36,077 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 3.55 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has 10,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 362,073 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 26,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 96,848 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp holds 42,615 shares. 69 were reported by Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru.

