As Regions Finl New (RF) Valuation Rose, Country Club Trust Company Has Lifted Stake; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Citigroup (C)

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 53,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 448,875 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 395,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 10.39M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,953 shares to 26,094 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 34,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,954 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund accumulated 20,234 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 18,000 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 21,704 shares. Wellington Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,893 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Southeast Asset Advsrs has 63,727 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset LP reported 10,259 shares. 18,500 are owned by Atwood & Palmer. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Pitcairn Com owns 18,902 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability holds 13,015 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability accumulated 213 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Thomasville State Bank accumulated 17,726 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 68,557 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lord Abbett Ltd Co holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.92 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 27,419 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11.36 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 318,399 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management has 0.73% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.95M shares. 30,001 were reported by Caprock Grp Inc. Hills Bank And Company reported 34,743 shares. Telemus Cap Llc holds 0.07% or 15,535 shares in its portfolio. American Century holds 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 69,887 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 23,196 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc owns 47,235 shares. Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.92% or 181,671 shares. American And Mngmt has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.