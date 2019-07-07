As Regions Finl New (RF) Valuation Declined, Carlson Capital LP Upped Stake by $8.53 Million; Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 36,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 136,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 1.76M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 609,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.64 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 6.86 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH

