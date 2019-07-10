As Regions Finl New (RF) Stock Value Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Raised Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Glynn Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet European leaders over data use; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 22/03/2018 – Noga Tarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israel opens investigation into Facebook/Cambridge Analytica breach of privacy; 26/03/2018 – CMO Today: Madison Avenue and Silicon Valley Tension; Vestager’s ‘Grave Suspicions’ About Google; Facebook’s Apology Ads

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 367.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 602,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 766,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 163,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 8.20M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32,806 shares to 87,007 shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,936 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 73,835 shares to 28,018 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 72,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,594 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).