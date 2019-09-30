As Regions Finl New (RF) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $50.04 Million; Shaker Investments Upped Synnex (SNX) Position by $455,014; Market Value Declined

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 4,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 39,430 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, up from 34,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 368,572 shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 93.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 3.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 249,322 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 7.09M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 63,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset holds 747,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 64,026 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 10,750 shares. Boston Prns reported 12.57M shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Oakworth Cap Inc reported 0.18% stake. 83,413 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fca Tx holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 18,000 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 4,651 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 35,025 shares. Thomas White Ltd accumulated 99,420 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 10,068 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Western Management holds 17,078 shares. Greenleaf holds 10,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 189,220 shares to 429,413 shares, valued at $43.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 639,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 5,947 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 132,325 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.01% or 3,510 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Com has 111,268 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Lc has 1.36% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,799 shares. 19,288 are owned by Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corp. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Landscape Ltd invested in 0.07% or 8,623 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 0.02% or 2,377 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 21,018 shares. Principal has invested 0.04% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 10,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt holds 7,150 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

