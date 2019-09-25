As Regions Finl New (RF) Share Value Rose, Salzhauer Michael Upped Its Holding by $1.57 Million; Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Holder Coho Partners LTD Decreased Position by $4.47 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 243.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 111,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 157,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 5.49 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (PM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 57,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.46 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 19.54M shares traded or 193.25% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 607,483 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 455,530 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 14,121 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 65,573 shares. Schaller Invest Group Inc Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hightower Trust Lta invested in 1.95% or 196,733 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd owns 87,416 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 69,200 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has 1.69% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,806 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 22,343 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 419,259 shares. Finemark Natl Bank & Trust stated it has 27,237 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.15% or 8,733 shares. Carret Asset Management Llc has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares to 14,611 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 255,028 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.23% or 1.97M shares. Natixis holds 1.11 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc has 56,486 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 2,426 shares stake. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 153,505 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 10.44M shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 7,121 shares. Numerixs Tech owns 67,784 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 1.83M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T holds 44,058 shares. 2.75 million were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag.