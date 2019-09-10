As Regions Finl New (RF) Share Value Rose, Maltese Capital Management Cut Stake; Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose While Fred Alger Management Boosted Its Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 179,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 700,273 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 880,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 11.72 million shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 74.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 39,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 92,393 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 53,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $207.78. About 1.34M shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Invsts stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 8,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1.41 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Company reported 2.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Buckingham Asset Lc reported 3,558 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 20,039 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Usca Ria Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jefferies Gp Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,932 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bryn Mawr owns 0.64% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 71,877 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 364,102 shares. Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,500 were accumulated by Trustco Bankshares N Y.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc by 28,479 shares to 80,509 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 621,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 51,301 shares to 776,330 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 25,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital LP has 0.09% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Element Management Limited Com has 43,365 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,160 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 0.04% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 10.07M shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 2,612 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). First Mercantile Trust Communications has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.64% or 28.22 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Petrus Lta has 26,557 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.22% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 3.24M are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Llc. Victory Cap owns 1.24 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested in 145,190 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Waters Parkerson Lc has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 14,343 shares.