As Regions Finl New (RF) Share Value Declined, Fsi Group Has Boosted Its Stake; Fagan Associates Has Increased Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $422,466 as Stock Price Declined

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 1.87M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 3.06 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,525 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

