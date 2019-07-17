As Regions Finl New (RF) Market Value Declined, Holder Fsi Group Raised Position; As Korn Ferry (KFY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 12.95 million shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 427,079 shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 15.97% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Mary Chua Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Malaysia; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 112,031 shares. 24,829 were reported by Fdx Inc. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fsi Grp Inc Lc holds 4.51% or 295,124 shares. Sabal accumulated 0.02% or 13,396 shares. New York-based Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.96% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Company Bancshares invested in 0% or 24,509 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 16,405 shares. 10.09M were reported by Putnam Invests Lc. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 49,490 were reported by Ancora Limited Liability Company. 135,744 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% stake. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 459,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highlander Management accumulated 25,000 shares.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,826 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 3.52 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 299,574 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,176 were reported by Eaton Vance. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 44,600 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 26,800 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 24,498 shares stake. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.02% or 20,952 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 15,880 shares. Personal Capital holds 10,254 shares. Ariel Invests Lc holds 0.2% or 352,829 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 25,120 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 19,335 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (NYSE:BLX) by 30,120 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $48.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 523,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.46 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.