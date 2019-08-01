As Regions Finl New (RF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fsi Group Upped Holding; Matarin Capital Management Cut Its Position in Heritage Financial (HFWA) by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 45,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 38,796 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 83,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 224,871 shares traded or 74.87% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 24.21M shares traded or 116.04% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fed Rate Cuts Will Pressure Regions Financial, BofA Says In Move To Sidelines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regions Bank Reduces its Prime Lending Rate – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Missouri-based Monetary Grp Inc has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.19% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 273,507 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 20,740 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 310,012 are held by Td Asset Management. Hap Trading Ltd Company holds 16,080 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Ins Tx reported 18,610 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 39 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp owns 56,016 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Opus Management Incorporated reported 0.26% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 145,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 37,152 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.15% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares to 18,283 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,920 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 42,969 shares to 69,964 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.71M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 13,397 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 0.05% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Mufg Americas Holdg accumulated 3,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 38,000 shares. Granite Investment Limited Liability has 36,149 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Principal Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 317,212 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 51 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Co owns 53,886 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 1.12 million shares. Jennison Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 23,540 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Co. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 6,500 shares.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) CEO Jeff Deuel on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Heritage Financial (HFWA) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $125,755 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Spurling David A sold $22,484 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 711 shares.