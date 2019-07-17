As Regions Finl New (RF) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Millennium Management Has Boosted Position; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Increased Stake

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.45 million, up from 9.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 11.45M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,717 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66 million, up from 120,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $168.65. About 4.08 million shares traded or 55.41% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence National Bank Na holds 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,165 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.55% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 47,854 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 324,462 shares. Wafra has invested 0.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Raymond James Fin Service Advisors has invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dodge And Cox invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability has 58,821 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ballentine Limited Liability Corp owns 11,329 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,766 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 116,463 shares. Luminus Mgmt Lc has invested 0.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hirtle Callaghan And Co Lc has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,448 shares to 6,811 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,838 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Ozk.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

