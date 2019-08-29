As Regions Finl New (Call) (RF) Stock Value Rose, Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake; Koshinski Asset Management Has Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $535,572 as Share Price Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (RF) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 115,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 163,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 279,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 8.83M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 15.48 million shares traded or 80.20% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) by 24,500 shares to 73,500 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.00 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark owns 8,831 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc accumulated 24,860 shares. Rafferty Asset, New York-based fund reported 477,507 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 17,726 are held by Thomasville National Bank & Trust. Captrust Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 9,556 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity has invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Mirae Asset Investments Comm Limited reported 46,610 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Ancora Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,367 shares.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “10 Years of Service: Regions Bank Teams Support Communities through Share the Good – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria shakes off bear call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.