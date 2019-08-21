As Regions Financial (RF) Stock Price Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Lifted by $1.19 Million Its Position; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Position in Carnival (CCL) Decreased by $439,200 as Valuation Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 8,264 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, down from 17,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 1.50 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 25.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 412,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 327,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 4.95M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.53 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 37,366 shares to 53,103 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 94,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 101,692 shares to 31,605 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 785,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,375 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).