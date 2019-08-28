As Regions Financial (RF) Share Value Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Upped Its Holding by $1.19 Million; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Share Value Rose, Holder Claar Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 25.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 412,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 327,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 9.15 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% or 222,003 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 1.93 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.23% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Riggs Asset Managment owns 3,500 shares. Miles Cap invested 0.53% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3.12M shares. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 17,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0.08% or 2.56M shares. 49,818 were reported by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 494,478 shares. Tradition Cap Management Lc holds 214,284 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 638,579 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 236,950 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 131,610 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.69M for 8.22 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 230,904 shares to 482,573 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,002 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 47,708 shares. Stephens Ar holds 190,651 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 40,416 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Com, Alabama-based fund reported 20,623 shares. James Investment Rech has invested 0.4% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,652 shares. Montag A Associates, Georgia-based fund reported 30,523 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 23,615 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Ltd holds 0.02% or 14,343 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Llc, Texas-based fund reported 30,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 43,068 shares. Horizon Ltd Co owns 201,651 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).