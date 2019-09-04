As Regions Financial New (RF) Valuation Rose, Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Position; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Burney Co Has Decreased Stake by $375,440

Burney Co decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 7,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 31,005 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 38,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 75,680 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 46,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 333,812 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 287,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 3.58 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 249,936 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $35.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,873 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Associate has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). State Street holds 0.06% or 53.81 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 12,500 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 10,000 are held by Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation. Weiss Asset LP invested in 0.01% or 10,259 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 59,498 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 459,561 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 11.55M shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.13% or 313,838 shares. Meridian stated it has 18,226 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim Communication invested in 51,365 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.22% or 218,176 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,345 shares to 66,999 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86 million for 17.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.