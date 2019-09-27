As Regions Financial New (RF) Stock Value Rose, Oakworth Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $824,138; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $488,620

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 6.61M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 2.74M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,948 shares to 421,766 shares, valued at $66.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdrr (XLF) by 13,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.06 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

