As Regions Financial New (RF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Lowered Holding by $824,138; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Shares Declined, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Raised Position by $323,694

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 6,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $288.16. About 1.96M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 1.68M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.26M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK) by 4,101 shares to 145,984 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,000 shares to 154,929 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 12,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,786 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.