As Regions Financial New (RF) Shares Rose, Oakworth Capital Trimmed Holding; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Holding in Boston Properties (BXP) Has Lifted by $4.64 Million

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 8.04 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 36,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 180,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23M, up from 143,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 1.48M shares traded or 109.54% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 34,080 shares to 999,501 shares, valued at $61.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.13 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 100,262 shares to 63,110 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 68,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,888 shares, and cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM).