As Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Market Value Rose, Opus Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Maintained by Oakmont Partners Llc

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 5.28 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 4.15 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

