As Regional Mgmt (RM) Stock Value Declined, Signia Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $3.08 Million as Stock Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.34 million market cap company. It closed at $25.89 lastly. It is down 31.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 82.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 71,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, down from 86,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 1.46 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. 60,000 shares were bought by Felsinger Donald E, worth $2.51 million on Thursday, February 7. LUCIANO JUAN R also bought $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $383.00 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,703 shares to 33,874 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 43,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Midwest Flooding Continues To Stall Transportation – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Archer Daniels Midland makes a citrus play – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bullish Prospects For Ethanol, As Well As Archer Daniels Midland And Bunge – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Archer Daniels Midland Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 325 shares. 383,216 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 39,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,483 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 81,255 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 229,583 shares. Hartford Invest accumulated 60,930 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 11 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. 31,016 were reported by Brown Advisory. Cullen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 122,978 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 260,803 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 432,300 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.15% or 2.16M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 543 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 987,521 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 38,567 shares. Spark Limited Company holds 0.04% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 33,700 shares. Signia Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.24% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 605,797 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,700 shares. Moreover, Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 65,412 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 816 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.42% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 1.53 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Ltd holds 5.02% or 231,026 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 387 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co reported 39,040 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Competing Offer For Sotheby’s Is Not Unlikely – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regional Management Corp. Nominated for NACD NXT Recognition – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RM LAW Announces an Investigation of Sunlands Technology Group – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regional Management Corp (RM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.