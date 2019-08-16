As Regional Mgmt (RM) Stock Declined, Signia Capital Management Upped Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Held by Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 6,109 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $170.57. About 8.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video)

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,241 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 71,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 38,567 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 128,984 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 536,376 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 0.02% or 73,174 shares. 143,453 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 24,282 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity has 8,826 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 543 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. bought $1.49 million worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) on Friday, May 24. Schachtel John D. bought 2,000 shares worth $53,260.

