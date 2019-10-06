As Regional Mgmt (RM) Shares Declined, Basswood Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.48 Million; Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) by $166.33 Million as Shares Declined

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 95,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 62,757 shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 2.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 156,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 1.63M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 16/03/2018 – Nick Ronstein: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing – sources #Startup LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Rio; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE SHIPMENTS (100 PCT BASIS) 80.3 MT VS 76.7 MT A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Tina Davis: SCOOP: Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5bln deal to sell its stake in Grasberg mine, via @david_stringer &…; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 20/05/2018 – RIO TINTO -REMUNERATION COMMITTEE APPROVED 50% DEFERRAL OF ANNUAL BONUS AWARDED UNDER 2017 SHORT TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SALE OF ENTIRE 75 PER CENT INTEREST IN WINCHESTER SOUTH COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 223,576 shares to 391,078 shares, valued at $29.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 926,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.30 million activity. 7,000 shares were bought by Schachtel John D., worth $182,910 on Monday, August 5. $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares were bought by Beck Robert William.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 111,733 shares to 285,375 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 125,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 16.47% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.85 per share. RM’s profit will be $11.37 million for 6.73 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.43% EPS growth.