As Regional Mgmt (RM) Share Price Declined, Signia Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Price Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $335,800

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.80% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 20,063 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7,664 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, down from 14,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 6.16M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp reported 166,924 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt Communications accumulated 63,320 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tieton Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 5.02% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 454,937 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 71,674 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 11,510 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0.02% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 164,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 18,270 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 38,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 34,156 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has 0.02% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regional Management Corp (RM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Regional Management Corp.’s (NYSE:RM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Performing Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 11.51M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Liability holds 65,495 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Virtu Lc invested in 15,290 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Cap has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 108,101 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.69% or 16.56 million shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% or 128,837 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs Incorporated reported 1.19 million shares stake. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 481,816 shares. Northwest Counselors Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 87,819 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 42,469 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 6.98 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. 135,060 are held by American Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 12,876 shares to 38,798 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 94,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Coca-Cola (KO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.