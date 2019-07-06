As Regional Management Corp. (RM) Share Value Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Raised by $330,096 Its Holding; As Lowe’s Cos (Put) (LOW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Trimmed Its Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 billion, down from 948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Regional Management Corp. (RM) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 13,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 59,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Regional Management Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 39,827 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 31.23% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 105,945 were accumulated by Qs Investors Llc. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). L & S Advisors Incorporated holds 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 5,398 shares. Lifeplan Fin Incorporated owns 9 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 7,995 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0.06% or 541,541 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,679 shares. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,932 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.27% or 155,829 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 705,544 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 10,886 shares to 20,803 shares, valued at $269.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.57B for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation Class A (NYSE:APH) by 36,235 shares to 443,693 shares, valued at $41.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 76,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,973 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

