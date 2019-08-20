As Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) Stock Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Position by $391,960; Cam Group Holding A Has Increased Vocera Munications (VCRA) Position by $3.72 Million as Share Value Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 956 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 14,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 13,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmctcls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $298.38. About 551,067 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Vocera Munications Inc (VCRA) by 342.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 120,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 155,058 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 35,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Vocera Munications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 226,934 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 69,405 shares to 71,836 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 15,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,786 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Communications Ltd Co invested in 0.18% or 3,042 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 21 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.3% or 310,331 shares. Millennium Ltd has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 8,715 shares. 11,182 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Aviva Public has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 15,248 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 32,166 shares. Moreover, Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2.27% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Atria Llc holds 0.01% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Central National Bank Communications holds 1.02% or 11,091 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 27,819 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Liability Company reported 300 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 8,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 90,468 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 823,996 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Co has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.11M shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.26M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability owns 57,625 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 692,539 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 27,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 155,000 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Llc owns 1.80M shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 27,335 were accumulated by Sei Invs Company.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 35,970 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $607.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,325 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).