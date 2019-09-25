As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Valuation Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Upped Position by $817,440; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Lowered by $643,563 Its Position

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 324,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.51M, down from 327,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 577,751 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 11,598 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $288.22. About 54,534 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 12,731 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 12,871 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 3,472 shares. Winfield Associates reported 8,311 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited holds 8,500 shares. Btim Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,311 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Company owns 73,767 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 138,136 shares. Choate Advisors reported 33,816 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.02M shares. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mgmt has invested 4.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,097 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 94,000 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.35 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25,395 shares to 930,187 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanofi : US District Court invalidates Amgen patent claims targeting PCSK9 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.17% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cim Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 1,101 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital holds 1,067 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bowling Port Management Ltd Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 13,036 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas Corp holds 16,517 shares. Stanley accumulated 757 shares. Guggenheim Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Utah Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 15,452 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Royal London Asset has 31,885 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 0.08% or 1,847 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 10 shares. Investors holds 0.59% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 8.10M shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,877 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,019 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).