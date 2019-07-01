As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Valuation Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Upped Stake by $1.35 Million; Buckingham Capital Management Increased Its Centutry Communities (CCS) Stake by $11.48 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (CCS) by 866.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 499,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centutry Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 121,940 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 4,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $316.84. About 295,759 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Century Communities, Inc (CCS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Century Communities Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CommScope: Valuation Attractive Post ARRIS Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Century Communities, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CCS) 7.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:GWR) by 13,079 shares to 64,686 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (NYSE:LUV) by 123,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,531 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (NYSE:C).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $54.78 million activity. 1,791 shares were sold by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L, worth $734,310 on Thursday, January 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Limited Co invested in 150 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Macroview Investment Management Limited Com owns 8 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.52% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia stated it has 3,077 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 606 are owned by Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 1,429 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.30M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc invested in 8,978 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 7,545 shares. Central Bancshares & has 1.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 11,091 shares. Virtu Lc holds 0.02% or 936 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 500 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 2,729 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).