As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Valuation Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Holding; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Upped Its Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 66,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 676,536 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, up from 610,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 280,437 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 8,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 4,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 722,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Carlstadt, NJ for $4.0 Million – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty acquires property in Washington for $9.5M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

