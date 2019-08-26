As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $373,086

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 960.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 15,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 17,217 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 1,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 815,826 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 5,598 shares to 55,559 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Lc owns 243,262 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Lc invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Company has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regent Invest Limited Liability Company owns 60,613 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. 11,074 were accumulated by Wunderlich Managemnt. Menlo Ltd Com has invested 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Enterprise Fincl Ser, a Missouri-based fund reported 24,419 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.44% or 58,446 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B holds 80,573 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Mngmt holds 43,443 shares. Murphy Cap Management Incorporated owns 155,601 shares or 4.51% of their US portfolio. Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Granite Invest Prns Lc reported 76,494 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt holds 1.45M shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp accumulated 29,549 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 40,934 shares to 614,510 shares, valued at $81.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 212,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,377 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.