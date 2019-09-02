As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Orbimed Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.99 Million; Sphera Funds Management LTD Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 214,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.20 million, down from 222,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 604,540 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 46.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59M, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roche’s Tecentriq Combo Gets EU Nod for Critical Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 375,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, REGN – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs prefilled syringe option for Regeneron’s Eylea – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron Gets FDA Nod for Eylea Injection Prefilled Syringe – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The region’s largest construction project is taking shape on Regeneron’s campus – Albany Business Review” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 1.18 million shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $83.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $557.77M for 14.13 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.