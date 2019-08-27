As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Declined, Parsec Financial Management Has Upped Stake; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Trimmed Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $1.08 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 244.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 5,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 8,219 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 2,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $288.21. About 188,085 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 30,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 32,572 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 63,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 646,667 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 14/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Reuters) — China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its equity holding in Blackstone Group LP, the U.S. private equity firm said in a filing, ending an 11-year investment; 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 16/04/2018 – Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios Seeking Alternatives to Blackstone Offer; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA MOU NON BINDING; 24/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into LaSalle Hotel Properties in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Vlll

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.32% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 0.19% or 13.00 million shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tortoise Investment reported 400 shares. Cacti Asset Llc has invested 3.68% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested in 15,561 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs holds 37,325 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Limited invested in 0.59% or 100,000 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware stated it has 5,798 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 50,259 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 12,060 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 21.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,582 shares to 39,237 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 22,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

