As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Declined, Halsey Associates Has Increased by $3.25 Million Its Holding; Wetherby Asset Management Raised Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Valuation Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 21,977 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 18,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $215.08. About 5.69M shares traded or 51.71% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 55.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 10,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 29,147 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.12M, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.51. About 262,276 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots share losses lead Dow’s 116-point fall – MarketWatch” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane Dorian – Business Wire” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.