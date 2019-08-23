As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shares Declined, Dsm Capital Partners Has Raised Stake by $1.16 Million; Villere St Denis J & Co Maintains Holding in Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 119,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.56M, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 3.02M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 374,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.66 million, up from 371,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $6.85 during the last trading session, reaching $288.17. About 573,826 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.04% or 2,435 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp holds 1,373 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,500 were reported by Alpine Woods Ltd Llc. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Dubuque Commercial Bank Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 5 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 86 shares. Churchill stated it has 3,543 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 491 shares. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 39 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited accumulated 1,958 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 0.2% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2.12M shares. Axa has invested 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Citadel Limited Co stated it has 178,390 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 6,995 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,909 shares to 4.83M shares, valued at $569.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 76,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.49M shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares to 506,702 shares, valued at $79.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,459 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Stifel Corporation stated it has 123,193 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,068 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 44,778 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Advsrs Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.12% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.05% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 283,831 shares. Kopp Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 315,806 shares or 3.81% of the stock. Perkins Cap has invested 0.27% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Thompson Invest Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 44,439 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 76,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 48,565 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.99 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.