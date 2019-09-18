As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Value Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Raised Its Holding by $9.05 Million; As Gsv Cap (GSVC) Stock Price Were Volatile, Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Its Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 181.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 29,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 45,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $285.06. About 541,281 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Gsv Cap Corp (GSVC) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 50,612 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 120,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $769,000, down from 170,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Gsv Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 90,932 shares traded or 21.12% up from the average. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 23/03/2018 – GSV Cap Corp. Announces Pricing of $40M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – GSV Capital Corp. Announces Pricing of $40 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP SAYS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education to Speak on Technologies Driving Education Innovation in China at ASU + GSV Summit; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV Summit; 13/03/2018 – GSV Capital 4Q Net Decrease in Net Assets From Ops 12 Cents/Share; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED EXPANSION OF CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $5 MLN TO AN AGGREGATE OF $15 MLN

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 88,756 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $76.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $226,660 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.11, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold GSVC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 9.41% less from 5.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 51,300 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Millennium Limited Liability invested in 631,877 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn, California-based fund reported 52,541 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 20,175 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 1,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,263 were reported by Gru One Trading L P. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And holds 264,830 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 25,050 shares. 7,240 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. 56,000 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment accumulated 31,225 shares. Md Sass Invsts Ser Incorporated has 166,642 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 882 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 403,526 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 19,962 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 191,582 shares stake. Shelton Management reported 10,237 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 350,897 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 587 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.36% stake. First Personal Ser reported 64 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 3.28M shares stake. Central Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 993 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 408,791 shares. Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fifth Third Bank holds 0.02% or 12,303 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd Reg by 88,748 shares to 365,899 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 128,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,700 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).