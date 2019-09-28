As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Value Declined, Parsec Financial Management Increased Its Holding by $2.31 Million; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Upped Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $319,284

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 89.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 15,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 8,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 29,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 6,186 shares to 227,935 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,945 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

