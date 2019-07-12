As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Trimmed by $1.27 Million Its Position; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $283.46 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $291.82. About 1.41 million shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 796,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 804,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $379.5. About 4.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $493.62M for 15.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 388,358 shares to 4.70M shares, valued at $39.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of stock was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 159,387 shares to 548,198 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 396,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).