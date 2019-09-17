As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Halsey Associates Raised Holding; Farmers National Bank Boosted Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 55.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 10,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 29,147 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.12M, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $286.31. About 248,047 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 16,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 2.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $559.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 9,320 shares to 185,034 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 11,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,960 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, REGN – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Tumbled 12% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 759 shares stake. Com Of Vermont reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3,644 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 36 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 22,507 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,714 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 6,150 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 166,968 shares. 8,737 are owned by Family Mgmt Corporation. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Qci Asset has 1.48% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Qs stated it has 15,045 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 0.06% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,430 shares. Whittier Co invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.