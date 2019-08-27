As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price Declined, Proshare Advisors Has Cut by $889,290 Its Stake; General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While First Republic Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $649,179

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 103,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.33M, down from 105,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $281.41. About 739,087 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 12,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 68,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 80,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 5.75M shares traded or 40.21% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 32,540 shares to 200,275 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Management stated it has 800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 532 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.09% or 45,717 shares. Enterprise Financial has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 132,820 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2,061 shares. 22 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Llc. 1,665 are owned by James Invest Rech Inc. C M Bidwell & Associate holds 520 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 8,141 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 3,887 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Co holds 3.31% or 33,911 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 32,274 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,201 shares to 104,268 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 18,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68M for 16.85 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt reported 26,810 shares stake. Alps Advsrs has 807,573 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 10,061 were reported by Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp. Us Bank & Trust De reported 2.87M shares. Smithfield holds 9,396 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sirios Mngmt Lp reported 4.08% stake. Legal And General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 44,699 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,697 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 43,721 shares. Northstar Group owns 6,737 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 17,632 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.4% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

