As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Increased by $324,310 Its Stake; Carlson Capital Management Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $325,923; Share Price Declined

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 791 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 17,412 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 16,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 742,567 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.17 million shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $58.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,324 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.