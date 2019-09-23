As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Value Declined, North Point Portfolio Managers Has Boosted by $3.25 Million Its Stake; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Boosted Position in Mettler (MTD) by $511,560

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 468,043 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 104.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $707.57. About 111,269 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 5,077 shares to 55,116 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 19,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,755 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,493 shares to 80,561 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

